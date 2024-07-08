Eric Grégoire Appointed CEO of Scandlines

Eric Grégoire has taken up the position of CEO at Scandlines effective from July 8.

The executive management team now consists of CEO Eric Grégoire, COO Michael Guldmann Jensen and CFO Mikael Koch.

Grégoire comes from a position as CEO of Goodpack in Singapore. He is an experienced business leader with a solid track record in business process improvements from several international companies such as General Electric and DuPont.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Eric Grégoire to Scandlines. Eric has extensive leadership experience from international companies and experiences in creating good teamwork, setting a strategic direction and prioritising and executing on the actions needed to realise the strategy. I look very much forward to cooperating with the team,” says Birgit Nørgaard, chair of the Scandlines Supervisory Board.

“I look forward to being inspired by Scandlines' long tradition of playing a vital role in the local community and taking responsibility for critical infrastructure. Scandlines is leading the way when it comes to green ferry operations. We must continue this work. During my 32-year career, I have lived and learned the excitement of winning in a competitive environment. And I have witnessed what it takes for business to strive despite intense competition: Strong teams, seamless processes and customer-oriented innovation,” said Grégoire.



