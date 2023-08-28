Erik Thun Unveils New Lake Vanern MAX Bulk Carrier Series

Sweden’s Erik Thun Group has unveiled its next generation battery-hybrid, dry cargo vessel series being built at Shipyard Ferus Smit in the Netherlands.

The Lake Vanern Max is hybrid, with a battery pack for peak shaving and power smoothening, reducing the reliance on auxiliary engines for electricity generation. The vessel is designed to stay at anchor without using auxiliary engines. Shore connection enables clean and silent port operations and allows the vessel to shut down all engines onboard, eliminating emissions during port stays.

The Lake Vanern Max’s propulsion system is designed for superior performance with a large diameter propeller operating within a nozzle. This configuration delivers increased thrust, particularly at lower speeds, resulting in reduced power demand during challenging seaways like Göta Älv and icebreaking operations. As a result, the installed main engine power can be minimised while maintaining optimal performance and meet the stringent requirements of Ice Class 1B. With the combinator mode and variable propeller, the fully automatic system constantly selects the optimal load point, maximizing propeller efficiency and reducing fuel consumption.

Erik Thun Group has implemented various measures to reduce electrical consumption aboard the Lake Vänern Max and will harness excess energy with cooling water heat exchangers in both the main and auxiliary engines.

“We are making a substantial investment to support our customers’ transportation needs and thereby strengthening our position even further on the short-sea market and on the Lake Vanern traffic,” says senior charterer Jens Bäckström. The vessels will be delivered from September 2024 and onwards.

“We are proud to lead the way in maritime innovation by introducing the Lake Vanern Max, a vessel that sets a new standard in efficiency, performance, and sustainability. These vessels exemplify our unwavering commitment to sustainable shipping and pave the way for a greener and more prosperous future,” said Henrik Källsson, Deputy managing director at Erik Thun Group.



