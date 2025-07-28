ESAB Announces 2025 American Welding Society Scholarship Winners

ESAB announced the 12 recipients of the 2025 $5,000 scholarships, awarded through a collaboration with the American Welding Society (AWS) Foundation. The scholarships, made possible by ESAB’s Future Fabricators program, support students across North America pursuing welding certifications and degrees.

ESAB developed its Future Fabricators Program to support aspiring welders and fabricators. One of the many ways it moves the industry forward is through funding AWS Foundation scholarships, which recipients use to fund the education and training needed to launch successful welding careers.

This year’s ESAB AWS Scholarship Recipients include the following students: Benjamin Barnstable, Ferris State University; Alex Chambers, Kentucky Welding Institute; Christian Dullard, Universal Technical Institute-Austin; Harrison Entwistle, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Aric Farill, Tyler Junior College; Clayton Fegley, Pennsylvania College of Technology; Anthony Harwood, Ferris State University; Stephen Iszler, Clover Park Technical College; Douglas Laursen, Brigham Young University-Idaho; Nicholas McAllister, Ferris State University; Ellis Meloche, Ferris State University and Brent Tamanalevu, American River College.

According to AWS, the U.S. must fill 80,000 welding jobs annually through 2029. With only 9.4% of welders under 25 and over 21% aged 55+, the need to support welding education to develop the next generation of welders is urgent.