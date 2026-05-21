ESAB Announces Sentinel A70 PRO Helmet

ESAB announced the launch of its Sentinel A70 PRO helmet, the company’s first premium flip-up automatic helmet designed for heavy industry. Featuring advanced optics, integrated lighting, and Bluetooth connectivity, this advanced helmet offers superior protection, comfort, and productivity with cutting-edge technology.

The Sentinel A70 PRO features a 4.65 x 3.58 inch flip-up auto-darkening filter (ADF) with EN ISO V1 (1/1/1/1) optical classification. The ADF flips out of the way to reveal a large, clear grinding lens that also flips up and out of the way when needed. Premium features include an integrated work light, external controls for lens shade and Grind Mode, advanced internal digital controls, a rechargeable LiPo battery and Bluetooth connectivity to ESAB’s Helmet Connect app. The enable lets users to set, store and recall saved ADF settings, monitor welding and cutting time and manage service logs. The headgear design distributes the weight (2 lbs.) for all-day comfort.

“The dual flip-up design promotes productivity and protection by enabling users to switch from welding to grinding and other finishing activities without the need to remove the helmet,” says Kevin Beckerdite, Global Product Manager – PPE, ESAB. “We managed the flip-up function in a way that minimizes overhead clearance issues, and the ADF features removeable design for more comfort during extended finishing operations. The grinding lens also pops out with the push of two buttons, and we sell replacement lenses in five-packs. We designed every aspect of this helmet for superior vision, convenience and safety.”

The Sentinel A70 PRO’s helmet contains second generation OpTCS True-Color ADF technology, broadening color intake across a flatter spectrum for reduced eye fatigue. A multi-option user interface with simplified LED display offers easy and quick setting changes. Its ADF has an active shade range of 5 – 13 adjustable in 0.5 shade increments to achieve the best view over a range of welding and cutting processes (e.g., a minimum shade 5 is recommended for manual plasma cutting). In its passive “Grind Mode” state, the ADF has a shade 3.

To improve visibility issues in low-light conditions, the Sentinel A70 PRO has an integrated work light that runs on its own AA battery and automatically shuts off with light or when the arc starts. An external push button on/off switch is located on the left side of the helmet for easy manual access.

“The integrated 50-lumen LED front head light illuminates dark areas so welders can accurately pre-position their gun or torch before striking an arc and improve their productivity,” says Beckerdite. “It also helps with inspection.”