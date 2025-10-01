ESAB Enhances Rogue Stick and Tig Inverters with New Functionality

Fabrication technology specialist ESAB has enhanced its Rogue ES and ET line of inverters by adding DC Pulsed Stick welding functionality to all three models in the series.

The models that received the upgrade include Rogue ES 151iP PRO and Rogue ES 201iP PRO Stick/Live TIG welders and the Rogue ET 201iP PRO, a TIG/Stick inverter that also offers a DC Pulsed TIG output and high-frequency (HF) TIG arc starts.

All units can adjust Stick pulsing frequency between 0.2 and 100 Hz; the pulsed background current can be adjusted between 60 to 80 percent of peak current.

Pulsed Stick welding provides more control over heat input to minimize warping and distortion when welding thinner materials and can improve out-of-position welding for better quality welds.

“Pulsed Stick welding reduces spatter for less cleaning and a better weld bead appearance and improves control over heat input.

“Pulsing can minimize distortion when welding thin gauge materials, prevent burn-through on joints with poor fit-up, alleviate undercut and improve puddle control for welding out-of-position,” said Vinicius Nunes, Product Marketing Director, ESAB.

Rogue welders are now in stock and available through standard distribution and online sales channels.

According to ESAB, all Rogue ES and ET welders offer lightweight portability as well as the flexibility of 120 – 230V ± 15%, 50/60 Hz primary power and work well off generators with at least a 7 kW of output.

Power Factor Correction (PFC) ensures a stable arc that is resistant to power fluctuations even while working off long extension cables up to 300 feet (12 AWG size).