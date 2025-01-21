ESAB Reminder for AWS Scholarship Application Deadline

For all welding students who want to focus on education and training rather than the burden of paying for school, ESAB reminds students that the deadline to apply for AWS 2025 Foundation national, district, and section scholarships is March 1.

The American Welding Society (AWS) awards more than $2.5 million in scholarships each year, including 12 scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each made possible through ESAB’s Future Fabricators program and its collaboration with the AWS Foundation.

The scholarships support students working towards welding certifications, associate, and baccalaureate welding degrees. AWS’s website highlights the four steps required for the application process:

Register for a profile. Use an email address you will still be able to access in 18 months.

Create an academic profile, which includes your personal statement and career objectives.

Find out which scholarships you are eligible for based on your academic profile and geographic location, then click to apply.

Provide references and any required documentation to complete your applications.

“The cost of college can be stressful, but helpful companies such as ESAB make it possible for students to focus on their education and achieve their goals,” says ESAB Scholarship winner Madison Yingling, Pennsylvania College of Technology. “After four years of school, I plan to join a company as a weld engineer, which would not be possible without support like I have received from ESAB.”

ESAB developed its Future Fabricators Program for aspiring welders and fabricators to provide tools, equipment, scholarships, training and educational materials to technical and trade education programs from high schools to four-year welding engineering programs across North America. To read more inspiring stories from previous scholarship winners and to learn more about ESAB’s support for welding education, visit ESAB’s Future Fabricators web page. To apply for scholarships, visit the AWS 2025 Foundation scholarship page.

About ESAB

ESAB is a world leader in fabrication technology. For more than 100 years ESAB has transformed industries built by fabricators, providing complete workflow solutions through our diverse portfolio of products from more than 40 of the most trusted brands in welding and cutting in the world. From industrial demands to repair and maintenance, innovators that shape the world rely on ESAB’s portfolio. To learn more, visit ESAB.com.