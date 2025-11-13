ESG Launches Fisher Island Ferry

Eastern Shipbuilding Group launched the vehicle-passenger ferry FALCON, being constructed for the Fisher Island Community Association (FICA).



The ferry is designed to meet the unique needs of the Fisher Island route, combining enhanced vehicle capacity and passenger comfort with ESG’s proven vessel-construction expertise. FALCON is scheduled for delivery in Spring 2026 and is being constructed at ESG’s Allanton facility in Panama City, Florida.



“Completing the launch ahead of schedule speaks volumes about the talent and commitment of our workforce. Their drive keeps this project moving forward and ensures FALCON will serve Fisher Island with the reliability its community deserves. Our longstanding partnership with FICA continues to be a source of pride for our team, and this milestone reflects the shared commitment we bring to every phase of the project,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.



Last fall, ESG commenced steel-cutting for FALCON at its Allanton yard, marking the start of physical construction. With launch now complete, the vessel will proceed through outfitting, systems integration, sea trials and final commissioning ahead of delivery to FICA.



