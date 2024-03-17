Esgian Week 11 Report: New Discoveries in UK and Namibia

Esgian reports that drilling contracts have been announced this week for operations in Brazil and the Philippines, and new discoveries have been confirmed in the UK and Namibia in its Week 11 Rig Analytics Market Roundup.

Contracts

COSL Drilling has emerged as the winner for Petrobras' moored semisubmersible tender with the 4,600-ft Nanhai 8 (also known as Nan Hai Ba Hao).

Noble has secured a high-dayrate drillship contract with Prime Energy in the Philippines.

Drilling Activity and Discoveries

Wintershall Dea will begin drilling the Kan-2 appraisal well on Block 30 offshore Mexico in the second half of 2024, following up the company’s discovery at the Kan exploration prospect made in April 2023.

UK operator Harbour Energy has reported a small gas discovery at its Ametyst exploration well located offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has given Equinor consent for exploration drilling of a well in the Barents Sea with the 1,640-ft semisubmersible Transocean Enabler.

Harbour Energy has recently confirmed a gas discovery in its Ametyst well offshore Norway and the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has now shared details about discovered resources.

Norwegian operator Vår Energi is on track for doubling production by end-2025 with a tangible plan for sustaining production of 350-400 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) towards 2030.

Pertamina's subsidiary PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore Northwest Java (PHE ONWJ) is looking to boost drilling activities in the Northwest Java Sea in the near future.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for well 15/3-13 S & 15/3-13 A located offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for an exploration well in the North Sea.

Portugal’s Galp Energia has drilled the Mopane-2X well, located in block PEL83 offshore Namibia, to its designed depth, and made a light oil discovery.

Demand

Speaking during the Saudi Arabian state oil company Saudi Aramco’s 2023 results call, CEO Amin Nasser said the company would be dropping a few offshore rigs working on oil projects, but that it would also pick up more rigs for work on gas projects.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has opened commercial bids for its four-jackup tender, which is estimated to start in Q4 2024. The bidders are Shelf Drilling, Dynamic Drilling, and Greatship.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas CEO Gil Holzman said during a company presentation that Eco Atlantic is in active discussions with 9 to 10 companies to farm out up to 80% interest in the Orinduik Block offshore Guyana.

Following the recent farm-in of TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy to Block 3B/4B offshore South Africa, partner Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas expects the drilling of two exploration wells on the block to begin in the next 18 months.

Mobilisation/Rig Moves

Transocean's 1,640-ft Cat D rig, the Transocean Equinox, has set sail from Singapore and is now en route to Australia, to begin its contract with Shell.

Seadrill's 10,000-ft drillship West Polaris has arrived in Singapore, with Seadrill taking over management of the rig from Vantage Drilling.

Diamond Offshore’s 10,000-ft semisub Ocean GreatWhite is expected to leave bp’s Schiehallion field located West of Shetland on Monday 11 March and go to a port for repair and maintenance following an incident earlier this year.

Transocean's 12,000-ft drillship Deepwater Aquila has left Singapore and begun its journey to Brazil, where the rig is scheduled to begin a three-year term with Petrobras in June 2024.

Well-Safe Solutions’ 1,200-ft semisub Well-Safe Defender has arrived in Invergordon, Scotland following the completion of a short P&A contract in the UK North Sea.

Other News

Challenger Energy signed its AREA OFF-3 license offshore Uruguay on 7 March 2024.

Brazilian rig owner and manager Petroserv Marine Inc. and PS Marine Holding Ltd, a special purpose vehicle formed by a consortium of financial investors, have signed an agreement under which the consortium will acquire substantially all of Petroserv’s assets via a share purchase of Petroserv’s direct subsidiary, Universal Energy Resources Inc.

Bangladesh has launched an offshore bidding round offering nine shallow water blocks and 15 deepwater blocks, in its first offshore bid round since 2012.

Discussions over a proposed transaction in which a consortium of bp and ADNOC would acquire 50% of Israeli partnership NewMed Energy have been suspended, with the parties citing “uncertainty created by the external environment.”

Energy Drilling (Edrill), a company specialising in tender assist drilling rigs, and China’s SinoOcean Assets Management have agreed to work towards greater cooperation in offering more offshore assets to the international market.

Dolphin Drilling has made a decision to scrap the 1,500-ft semisubmersible rig Bideford Dolphin.



