ESL Orders Five More Hybrid-electric Bulk Carriers

ESL Shipping’s subsidiary [email protected] Shipping informs it has declared an option to order for five additional hybrid-electric bulk carrier vessels from the Indian shipyard Chowgule & Company Private Limited, from which the shipping company has previously ordered seven identical vessels.

Of the series of 12 new-generation electric hybrid vessels, every other vessel is sold to a company formed by a group of investors. As previously announced, the total amount of ESL Shipping's own investment will remain at the size of six vessels and approximately EUR 70 million.

The first two of the new vessels are already under construction, and the planned delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. The planned delivery of the last vessel is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

ESL Shipping will establish a long-term GreenCoaster pool for energy efficient electric hybrid vessels together with a group of investors consisting of institutional and private investors.

[email protected] Shipping will act as the manager of the pool and all vessels in the pool will be placed as part of the shipping company's existing and growing contract traffic. The investor company is offered complete services related to the construction and maintenance of the vessels on a turnkey basis.

Main particulars of the vessels:

DWT: 5,350

Length 90 meters

Breadth: 16 meters

Draft: 6 meters

Ice class: 1A