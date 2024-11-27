EU Eyes Tanker Vessels, China Firms for More Sanctions

European Union envoys will discuss a 15th package of sanctions in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, including on tankers carrying Russian oil and Chinese firms involved in making drones for Moscow, EU diplomats said.

A total of 29 entities and 54 individuals are lined up to be added to more than 2,200 on the existing sanctions list, which bans travel and freezes their assets within the 27-member bloc, the diplomats said. They did not anticipate significant dissent.

A more significant package will be proposed in January once Poland takes over the EU's rotating presidency from Hungary, whose Russia-friendly leader has frequently delayed or blocked measures that help Ukraine.

In September, Reuters uncovered that Russia had established a weapons programme in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones.

The proposal to add 48 tankers to the list is part of efforts by Western allies to limit Russian oil revenues by strengthening the Group of Seven nations (G7) price cap on Russian oil.

The effectiveness of the cap, imposed in late 2022, was always expected to decrease over time, Western officials said.

