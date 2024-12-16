EU Sanctions Target Shadow Fleet

The European Commission has welcomed the EU Council's adoption of the 15th sanctions package against Russia. The focus of this package is to keep cracking down on Russia's shadow fleet.

With this package, the EU has, for the first time, imposed ‘fully-fledged' sanctions (travel ban, asset freeze and prohibition to make economic resources available) on various Chinese actors.

The 15th package includes anti-circumvention measures. It targets 52 new vessels from Russia's shadow fleet, increasing the total number of such listings to 79. These vessels (non-EU) are subject to a port access ban and a ban on provision of services. These ships have been found to be engaged in high-risk shipping practices when transporting Russian oil or petroleum products, in arms deliveries, grain theft or supporting the Russian energy sector.

This targeted approach by the EU increases the cost for Russia to use such vessels as they are no longer able to do business-as-usual in the EU or with EU operators. It also reduces the number of vessels in Russia's shadow fleet that are able to carry Russian crude oil. It also tackle the serious maritime safety and environmental risks posed by the often old and under-insured vessels of the shadow fleet.

The package includes 84 additional listings, including 54 individuals and 30 entities, responsible for actions undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. They are now subject to asset freezes, and – in the case of individuals – also to travel bans. Listings primarily affect Russian military companies that manufacture aircraft parts, drones, electronics, engines, high-tech components for weapons and other military equipment. The listings also target a number of senior managers in companies active in the Russian energy sector (including shipping companies), providing important revenues to the Russian government.

The EU is also sanctioning the military unit responsible for the striking of the Okhmadyt children hospital in Kyiv as well as individuals responsible for children deportation and propaganda.

For the first time since the start of Russia's invasion, the EU has adopted ‘fully-fledged listings' (i.e. a travel ban, an asset freeze and a prohibition to make funds available) on seven Chinese persons and entities, namely one individual and two entities facilitating the circumvention of EU sanctions, and four entities supplying sensitive drone components and microelectronic component to the Russian military industry.

The listings also include two senior officials from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. This comes as a follow-up to the October European Council, G7 discussions on third countries' continued support for Russia's war of aggression, and the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.

The package adds 32 new companies to the list of those supporting Russia's military and industrial complex in its war against Ukraine (20 Russian firms, seven under Chinese/Hong Kong jurisdiction, two from Serbia, and one each from Iran, India and United Arab Emirates Emirates). Stricter export restrictions with respect to dual-use goods and technology, and advanced technology items, will now apply to them.



