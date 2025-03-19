EU Shipowners Want Maritime Included in Sustainable Transport Investment Plan

European Shipowners (ECSA) and Sea Europe have issued a joint statement calling on the European Commission to include the maritime sector in the European Industrial Maritime Strategy as well as in the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP).

“Both initiatives should ensure the international competitiveness of European shipping which is a prerequisite for a strong and competitive European maritime industrial cluster. Addressing the widening innovation gap in Europe is the only way to enhance the European industrial base. Financial support from the national and EU ETS revenues must enhance the uptake of clean tech and fuels,” said Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General of European Shipowners.

The joint statement recommends:

• Reinforcing the international competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of Europe’s maritime manufacturing sector (i.e. European shipyards and maritime equipment manufacturers) through an impactful European industrial maritime strategy.

• Maintaining an internationally competitive European shipping sector through an international regulatory and taxation level playing field.

• Supporting European shipyards and European maritime equipment manufacturers through financial incentives that boost by encouraging demand through voluntary schemes, low- and zero-emission ships, retrofits, and clean technologies in Europe, and by incentivising investments to upgrade shipyards’ and maritime manufacturing processes to further enhance the efficiency of shipyards and maritime manufacturing processes.

• Introducing binding obligations for the production and manufacturing of clean fuels in Europe in line with the Net Zero Industry Act objectives, through the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan.

• Facilitating access to finance through both public funding and private financing for maritime investments in support of the energy and digital transition. In particular, EU ETS revenues – both at European and national levels – should be better channelled to the energy transition of the maritime sector, but also to support investments in clean fuels, in boosting demand for low- and zero-emission ships and technologies in Europe, and in supporting the upgrade of the shipyard and maritime manufacturing processes. Different financing and funding tools i.a. involving banking finance, guarantees, capital markets and private investors should facilitate better risk sharing of innovative and transitional projects.



