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Thursday, May 21, 2026

Tug Network Team Hires Former Sulnorte CEO as Executive Director

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 5, 2026

Felipe Gouvêa (Credit: Tug Network Team)

Felipe Gouvêa (Credit: Tug Network Team)

Tug Network Team has appointed Felipe Gouvêa as executive director as the towage alliance moves to strengthen coordination and expand its international operations.

The alliance, launched in the Americas in 2024 and recently expanded into Europe, connects operators across 113 ports in 13 countries with a combined fleet of more than 200 tugs.

Gouvêa previously served as chief executive of Brazilian towage operator Sulnorte and has held senior roles across shipping, chartering, port operations and maritime strategy.

“Felipe brings exactly the combination of experience and perspective we need at this stage. He understands the towage business from the inside, knows the pressures and opportunities created by consolidation, and shares our belief that the market benefits from strong operators working together. His appointment will help us strengthen the alliance and continue building a credible international platform for members and customers alike,” said Jean-Philippe Brunet, chairman of Tug Network Team.

As executive director, Gouvêa will focus on strengthening commercial coordination, service standards and governance across the network, while supporting expansion.

“Tug Network Team was built on a clear idea: independent operators can achieve more together while retaining the strengths that make them valuable in their own markets. The response from the market shows there is real interest in that model. The next step is to turn that momentum into stronger execution, with the right governance, clear standards and closer coordination between members. That is how we build long-term value for customers and for the alliance,” Gouvêa said.

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