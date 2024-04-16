Eureka Shipping Orders Cement Carrier for Great Lakes Trade

Eureka Shipping announced it has ordered a new cement carrier from Holland Shipyard Group in the Netherlands for scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Eureka Shipping, jointly owned by SMT Shipping and The CSL Group, said the 12,500 dwt mechanical/pneumatic cement ship will replace two older vessels in the Great Lakes region while maintaining the same cargo capacity for operations.

The newbuild will be fitted with a diesel-electric a propulsion system consisting of four generator sets, providing redundancy for both navigation and cargo operation, as well as two rudder propellers with 360 degree thrust and a bow-thruster. The ship's engines will be capable of operating on HVO biofuel.

Additional energy-saving measures to minimize power consumption include LED lighting throughou, and the ship's cargo handling equipment is engineered to reduce power usage during loading and unloading operations. The vessel feature extensive noise insulations and silencers on machinery and cargo handling equipment and will be prepared for operation on shore power when such power becomes available.

“Building a ship aligned with eco-friendly principles is a top priority for both Eureka Shipping and our customer,” said Kai Grotterud, Managing Director of Eureka Shipping. “Our new cement carrier is expected to contribute significantly to decarbonization by drastically reducing the emissions per metric tonne of cargo carried.

Prior to the new vessel’s arrival in Canada, Sunnanvik, a 8,600 DWT mechanical/pneumatic cement carrier previously operating in Europe, will service its trade routes starting in early April 2024. Equipped with modified discharge equipment tailored to the customer’s receiving terminals, the vessel will discharge cargo at rates of up to 1,000 tonnes per hour.

Sunnanvik was fitted with two flexible, vertical “Ventofoil” “wing” sails from Econowind in 2023, making it the first sail-equipped vessel to operate in the Great Lakes.