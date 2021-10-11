Euronav Suezmax Completes Biofuel Trial

Belgian shipowner Euronav said it has tested a biofuel blend marine fuel for its Suezmax tanker Statia in an effort to test the operational readiness and emissions reduction potential of biofuels.

The 2006-built, 150,205 dwt vessel took on board 1,502 MT of a BP-manufactured B30 biodiesel blend in the Port of Rotterdam, where there is a government incentive in place to allow for cost effective blending of biofuels into marine fuels (Incentive Scheme for Climate-Friendly Shipping).

The biofuel is composed of 30% advanced carbon neutral biofuel mixed with 70% of a conventional VLSFO bunker fuel. Consumption of this fuel results in a decrease of lifecycle CO2 emissions.

The Suezmax Statia tested approximately 360 MT of the B30 biofuel blend during a two-week trial in September while the vessel was in commercial operations on its way to Angola. Euronav said the trial was successful and showed no significant differences in operations or any malfunctions that could lead to a breakdown. As a result, and after departure in Chili, the remaining B30 biofuel blend on the vessel is now the only fuel in operational use, both for the main engine and the auxiliary engines, on its way to Brazil.

Rustin Edwards, Head of Fuel Oil at Euronav, said, “It is important for us to understand how to handle biofuels on our vessels, to test their longevity and stability, and how they behave when used in engines, generators and alike. The migration into using biofuels is a critical step on the road to reducing emissions, as the use of biofuel will reduce our overall impact on the environment with little additional investment. The use of biofuel blends will be a critical bridge to decarbonization until the development and commercial availability of zero emissions fuels. As we continue this journey toward decarbonization, we will keep on adjusting our operations and our fuel procurement strategies as needed.”

Euronav said it views sustainable maritime fuels and zero emission technologies as key drivers to support the maritime industry’s transition to zero emissions shipping. The company is looking to invest in initiatives on a variety of areas and platforms that will help shape the industry and will support the achievement of these achievable goals.

Konstantinos Papoutsis, Sustainability Manager at Euronav, said, “As one of the key contributors to the establishment of the Poseidon Principles and the Sea Cargo Charter, and as signatory of the’ Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization’ statement from the Global Maritime Forum, Euronav places a particular emphasis on building ambitious yet seamless decarbonization trajectories. We are and will continue to be committed to embracing innovative fuel technologies towards achieving our ambition of zero emission shipping operations. Our strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in taking up such impactful market opportunities.”