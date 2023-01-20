Marine Link
Euronav VLCCs Named at Hyundai Samho

January 20, 2023

(Photo: Euronav)

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries on January 10 hosted a naming ceremony for a pair of new very large crude carriers (VLCC) it is constructing for Belgian shipowner Euronav.

The Cassius and Camus are being built as liquefied natural gas (LNG) ready with the ability to cut CO2 emissions compared to current market standards. Each is also fitted with exhaust gas scrubber technology and a ballast water treatment system.

The 299,158 dwt, 238-meter-long Cassius joined the Euronav fleet on January 11, and Camus is still under construction.

