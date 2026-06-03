European Maritime Authority Adopts Risk Intelligence System

Risk Intelligence has signed an agreement with an unnamed European maritime authority for the provision of its Risk Intelligence System and intelligence reports.

The client is a national maritime authority responsible for supervising vessel and seafarer safety and security within its flag state registry, as well as overseeing foreign-flagged vessels calling at the country's ports.

Under the agreement, the authority will gain access to the Risk Intelligence System and intelligence reports to support monitoring of security risks affecting vessels registered under its flag. The services are also intended to strengthen the authority’s ability to provide assessments and recommendations to leadership and guidance to vessel owners and managers operating within the registry.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome this maritime authority client to Risk Intelligence, which further increases the number of maritime authorities using our services, and is underlining the trust and credibility we have built over a period of 25 years with government and private clients,” said Hans Tino Hansen, CEO of Risk Intelligence.

Risk Intelligence said the system license agreement will contribute to annual recurring revenue from the second quarter of 2026. The company provides security threat and risk analysis through its cloud-based Risk Intelligence System as well as consulting services for government and commercial clients.