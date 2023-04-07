Euroseas CEO: New Charter for 'Synergy Keelung' Demonstrates Containership Market Resilience

Greece-based shipowner Euroseas has secured a new charter of its container vessel M/V “Synergy Keelung” for a period of between a minimum of twenty-four and a maximum of twenty-six months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $23,000.

The new charter, with an unnamed client, will start in April 2023, immediately following the completion of its current charter.

The “Synergy Keelung” is a 4,253 TEU vessel built in 2009, and its current contract dayrate is $14,500.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas said: "We are pleased to announce the new charter of our vessel M/V Synergy Keelung with a first-class charterer. We believe that both the rate and, especially, the duration of the charter are indicative of the resilience of the containership market, which has firmed up after the adjustment that took place over the last six months.

"M/V Synergy Keelung’s charter will generate about $10m of EBITDA over the next two years providing a higher contribution to our earnings per share than previously expected.”

MarineTraffic data shows that the vessel left Long Beach, California on Thursday, and is en route to Shanghai, China, where it is expected to arrive on April 22.