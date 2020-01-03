Evac Appoints Tapio Kolunsarka as CEO

Evac, a supplier of integrated waste, wastewater, and water management systems for the marine, building and offshore sectors, has appointed Tapio Kolunsarka as new CEO of Evac Group effective 1 Jan 2020.



He succeeds Tomi Gardemeister who has left his post as CEO and President to assume interests outside the Evac Group.



Since 2016 Tapio has been President & CEO of Ramirent, a publicly listed equipment rental and service company. Prior to Ramirent, Tapio worked at UPM-Kymmene, the largest pulp and paper business in Europe, in a number of different roles.



From 2013 to 2016 he was Executive Vice President in charge of the global labelling material division UPM Raflatac.



“I am excited to join Evac, which is the global leader in its key markets and has an impressive track record of growth in recent years. Evac’s business is supported by increasing sustainability demands for marine water and waste management. This is creating opportunities for Evac to innovate solutions for our customers, that are backed up by first-class service and delivery excellence”, said Tapio Kolunsarka.