Everett Ship Repair Names New Drydock

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Everett Ship Repair, LLC (ESR) hosted a naming ceremony and grand opening for their newest drydock, the Emerald Lifter. The Emerald Lifter, formally the Zidell 220, was relocated to ESR’s facility at the Port of Everett last month. ESR performed maintenance and preservation before it was put into operation on May 3, with it’s first drydocking.

The Emerald Lifter has a lifting capacity of 2,000 tons and a working deck of 220’ x 62’. It will be in use along with ESR’s existing dry dock the Faithful Servant, a 430’ x 110’ 8,000-ton capacity dry dock, which has been in operation since 2019. Additionally, ESR recently brought in a crane barge from sister company Nichols Brothers Boat Builders. The 150-ton link belt crane is positioned on a 180’ x 49’ barge and will service both dry docks.

ESR’s CEO Gavin Higgins said expressed his excitement about the opportunities the new drydock brings to the facility and the impact it will have on creating jobs and adding to the shipyard’s skillset “We have built up our team over the last two years to approximately 80 full time staff. We look forward to the new dry dock grabbing the attention of local tradesmen as we can continue to grow our team and serve the industry in a larger capacity now with two dry docks”.

Lisa Lefeber, Director and CEO of the Port of Everett, said, “I am very happy that Everett Ship Repair is here and that they are also expanding. This has been a critical asset for our region . . . keeping jobs here and keeping vessel repair here, and also supporting our local commercial fishing fleet, ferries and our Navy base. We will continue to support [ESR] and make [them] as successful as you can be.”