Everllence Confirms Testing of Ethanol-Fueled Engine

Everllence has confirmed the successful running on ethanol – at all load points – of a 90-bore ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) engine in Japan.

Everllence pioneered the ME-LGIM platform over a decade ago with the first commercial engine entering service in 2016 within the methanol-carrier segment.

Building on experiences from these engines, Everllence scaled up its methanol burning portfolio in 2021 with the first ME-LGIM for a vessel outside the methanol carrier segment. The company now enjoys prominence as the best-selling, methanol-burning engine across all vessel segments with more than 225 units ordered for newbuildings alone and more than 50 engines in operation already.

Building further on the ME-LGIM platform, the successful operation on ethanol means Everllence now has a fully operational engine with which to document ethanol capabilities.

Ole Pyndt Hansen – Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke R&D, Everllence – said: “The past few years have brought steadily growing interest in ethanol from the market. We always do our utmost to listen to these signals and have accordingly been carrying out the necessary design considerations for quite some time; this has provided us with a solid technical foundation. With this latest development, we now have the technical know-how from an actual running engine to take us to the next level. Our data confirms our earlier assumption that we could run our ME-LGIM engine on ethanol without issues.”



