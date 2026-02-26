Everllence Develops Hydrogen-Capable 4-Stroke Test Bench

A research-engine test bench at Everllence’s Augsburg site has been upgraded to enable hydrogen combustion.

The new development occurred under the umbrella of the HydroPoLEn project, an Everllence partnership with industry leaders and research institutes. The project is supported by funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy within the framework of the Maritime Research Programme.

HydroPoLEn is focused on creating sustainable propulsion solutions for the maritime sector, addressing the urgent need for environmentally-friendly technologies in global shipping. Based on investigations, the project has designed and successfully tested a combustion process, mechanical components and parts specifically for hydrogen operation. In particular, the newly developed combustion process enables a significant increase in power density under hydrogen operation.

Project partners include Everllence, WTZ GmbH, NMA at the Technical University of Munich, and Tenneco, with Carnival Maritime acting as associated partner.

Dedicated hydrogen infrastructure has been set up alongside the project in Augsburg to support current research and to position Augsburg as a key hub for developing future technologies.

Dr Cornelius Wagner – HydroPoLEn Project Manager – said: “We are still at an early stage in terms of developing a complete propulsion solution for the market, but this news augurs well for the future. Hydrogen poses significant challenges for engine operation and requires optimal adaption of safety systems and components for it to reach maximum potential. With these key challenges now addressed, hydrogen is moving closer to becoming a long-term solution for the defossilisation of passenger ships.”

Dr Matthias Auer – Head of Performance & Emissions, Four-Stroke R&D, Everllence – said: “In the race for future propulsion technologies in the maritime sector, hydrogen has a decisive role to play alongside ammonia and methanol. Since no single technology will likely prove optimal for all applications in the foreseeable future, companies must remain flexible and evaluate all options. Hydrogen will be an essential consideration in this context.”



