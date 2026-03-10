SYNAPSIS integrates AEGIS Combat System

New software module enables seamless, low risk integration between navigation and combat systems



Anschütz introduced a major enhancement to its SYNAPSIS integrated navigation platform. A newly developed, defined data interface now connects SYNAPSIS to the Gigabit Ethernet Data Multiplex System (GEDMS), the navigation information distribution network used aboard vessels equipped with the AEGIS Combat System. Developed within the Royal Australian Navy’s Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System (WINBS) programme for the Hunter-class frigates in 2025, this capability marks a significant step in the ongoing evolution of the SYNAPSIS architecture.



SYNAPSIS integrates data from a wide range of navigation and mission sensors to support safe navigation and ship control. With the introduction of the new interface to GEDMS, SYNAPSIS can now exchange navigation data and receive sensor status information from AEGIS-approved sensors. This interface provides a robust pathway for distributing consistent, validated and reliable navigation information across ship systems, strengthening interoperability on AEGIS-related naval platforms.



To provide this capability, Anschütz developed a dedicated software module within SYNAPSIS that harmonises data formats and establishes defined bidirectional data exchange with the GEDMS. As part of this work, the SYNAPSIS Conning application has been enhanced to display the status and selection of AEGIS-approved navigation sensors directly on its system status page, supporting efficient ship control, faster operator awareness and clearer system monitoring.



The introduction of the GEDMS interface further reinforces the modular, scalable architecture of SYNAPSIS. For future naval platforms, navies and shipyards benefit from a mature and pre validated engineering approach that significantly reduces technical and programme risk, simplifies integration with AEGIS-related systems and improves navigation-to-combat system data consistency across fleets.



AEGIS, developed by Lockheed Martin, is deployed with the US Navy and numerous allied fleets worldwide. SYNAPSIS is Anschütz’s modular integrated navigation and bridge system and is in operation on major naval programmes, including the Hunter-class frigates, the German Navy’s F125 and K130 classes and the UK Royal Navy’s Type 26 and Type 31, along with a wide range of government and commercial vessels. More than 1,200 ships worldwide currently operate with integrated systems from Anschütz.



With the addition of the GEDMS interface, the SYNAPSIS WINBS continues to strengthen its position as a future-ready, interoperable navigation system engineered to meet the evolving requirements of modern naval operations.



