Everllence Taps Eefting to Head Americas

The Executive Board of Everllence has appointed Stefan Eefting as its new Head of Americas. Eefting commences his position from July 1st, succeeding Mahesh Joshi who is leaving the company for a well-deserved retirement. Originally educated as a marine engineer in Bremerhaven, German native Eefting is an Everllence veteran who has worked in a variety of management positions over three decades with the company, most recently as long-serving Senior Vice President and Head of PrimeServ Germany.

Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence, said: “The Americas is a dynamic, key market for Everllence where we offer a full product portfolio and after-sales service support in line with our holistic decarbonisation solutions. With Stefan’s great experience and leadership shown over many years at Everllence, we look forward to him applying his talents to continuing Mahesh’s great work and further expanding our success in the Americas in a sustainable manner.”