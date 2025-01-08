Exail sells first DriX O-16 Transoceanic USV

Exail announced the first sale of its DriX O-16, a transoceanic Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV). Designed for long-range maritime operations, it has been acquired by an Indo-Pacific customer operating in the civil sector.

Equipped with advanced sensors, including a full-depth Multibeam Echosounder, the DriX O-16 enables operators to collect precise data for hydrographic, geophysical, and environmental missions. Its ability to deploy AUVs and ROVs enhances operational versatility and productivity as well as broadens the scope of its missions.

"The sale of our first DriX O-16 so close to its debut is a testament to the trust our clients place in Exail’s forward-thinking approach to maritime autonomy," said Olivier Cervantes, Exail’s VP Maritime Autonomy Solutions. The vessel quickly set new benchmarks in efficiency, endurance, and flexibility, securing the customer's confidence just three months after its christening. With its unparalleled combination of speed, endurance, and payload capacity, the DriX O-16 represents a groundbreaking step forward in Uncrewed Surface Vessel technology. It marks an exciting new chapter in the evolution of USVs and their vital role in shaping the future of modern hydrographic, survey and inspection operations.”

As the maritime industry is undergoing a strategic shift toward adopting autonomous technologies and low-carbon impact solutions, the DriX O-16 supports this transition, offering operators a sustainable alternative to traditional crewed vessels. Its hybrid propulsion and naval architecture minimize fuel consumption, while its optimized and innovative system architecture significantly reduces operational and maintenance costs, contributing to a lower environmental footprint.

With enhanced autonomy, the DriX O-16 enables extended port-to-port operations with reduced human exposure at sea and resources, aligning with the industry's push for efficient and sustainable solutions.