2020 Sulphur Limit - No Exceptions

Consistent implementation is the only option when it comes to the 0.50% limit on sulphur in fuel oil, which comes into force in 2020.

Speaking at a conference for the refining and petrochemical industry in Athens, Greece (13-15 November), International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Edmund Hughes reminded delegates that the 2020 global sulphur limit will enter into force on 1 January 2020, without any delay.

How to ensure consistent implementation will be the subject of important discussions at the next session of IMO’S Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 5), both at its session in February 2018 and during an intersessional working group to be held later in 2018.

Compliance, enforcement and monitoring will be the remit and responsibility of both flag States and port States. The bunkering industry will also have a part to play in ensuring high sulphur fuel oil continues to be supplied to ships equipped with approved equivalent methods, such as exhaust gas cleaning systems or “scrubbers”.

Hughes reminded delegates of the commercial imperative for ships to be compliant. In addition to possible detention - which would make the ship a high risk for future port State inspection decisions - a non-compliant ship could be considered as being “unseaworthy”, so affecting their charter party and also indemnity in the event of an insurance claim.