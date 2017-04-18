Ballarat Exercises with PLA-N

HMAS Ballarat has taken part in a range of maritime exercises with People’s Liberation Army – Navy vessel Huangshan following a successful visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Conducted after Ballarat departed Zhanjiang port, the activities included surface target firing, a search and rescue exercise, communication exercises and a formation activity with aerial photography.

The Chinese and Australian navies conduct regular exercises to enhance mutual understanding, facilitate transparency and build trust.

Australia’s Chief of Joint Operations, Vice Admiral David Johnston, said the frigates’ activities show the valued working relationship between the two navies.

“This exercise and other Australian Defence Force activities with China continue to enhance our mutual understanding and build trust between our two nations,” Vice Admiral Johnston said.

“We will continue to seek out further opportunities for maritime engagement with the PLA-N in supporting our shared objectives for regional stability.”

Ballarat is currently on a South East Asian deployment with further bilateral exercises planned with regional nations and the multilateral exercise BERSAMA SHIELD, a Five Power Defence Arrangements activity between Australia, Singapore Malaysia , New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Department of Defence (author), LSIS Bradley Darvill (photographer)