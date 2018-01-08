DP World to Invest $1bn in Expansion

DP World is planning to annually inject up to $1 billion in global investments until 2020, local media quoted company chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem as saying.

The expansion at Prince Rupert in Canada opened for business. DP World Limassol in Cyprus opened a new cruise terminal. A series of acquisitions, technology tie-ups and sustainable business achievements all formed part of the activities that saw the global trade enabler expand its business horizons across the world.

The global port operator has begun work on a new logistics centre in Kigali (Rwanda) and at a new terminal project in Posorja (Ecuador).

DP world said in a press release that growing global trade opportunities, diversifying its business across the supply chain and exploring smart innovation technologies were key elements of its activities during the year.

“The recovery of global trade in 2017 has been stronger than expected and we are pleased to have outperformed market growth once again. We are on course to deliver approximately 10% growth in gross volumes for 2017, and look forward to continued growth in 2018,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.