San Diego Expecting Larger Cruise Season

The Port of San Diego is preparing to welcome 83 cruise calls during the 2017-2018 cruise season, with a wide variety of itineraries visiting this inspiring destination.

This season Holland America Line remains a strong presence on San Diego Bay along with continued growth from Disney Cruise Line. On Thursday, October 5, the Disney Wonder will be in port, along with Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam.

Approximately 242,000 passengers are expected this year, up from last year’s 224,000. The number of cruise calls remains about the same.

Passengers this season will be able to experience a relaxing California Coast cruise, an adventurous voyage around the globe, South Pacific cruises and much more. The Port’s cruise season kicked off on September 15, 2017 with a festive Halloween on the High Seas two-night cruise onboard the Disney Wonder. The cruise departed from the Port of San Diego for a weekend getaway to Ensenada, Baja California.

That is just one of the 18 Disney Wonder cruises leaving from the Port of San Diego this season. Disney Cruise Line also offers 3, 4, 5 and 7-night trips to Baja and the Mexican Riviera. On October 27, 2017, there will be a 14-night Halloween on the High Seas Panama Canal Cruise.

Holland America Line and Celebrity Cruises also offer several voyages departing from San Diego to diverse destinations. Cruises from Holland America Line include a choice between a 15, 53 or 80-day Asia and Pacific grand voyage aboard the Amsterdam departing October 2017, and a 28-day Hawaii , Tahiti and Marquesas cruise aboard the Maasdam departing March 2018. Cruises from Celebrity Cruises include a 15-night eastbound Panama Canal Cruise, aboard the Infinity departing November 2017 as well as April 2018. In addition there are also three grand voyages around the world offered by Costa Cruises, Phoenix Reisen and Oceania.

“San Diego continues to be a popular port for cruising,” said Robert ‘Dukie’ Valderrama, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. “We have made improvements to our cruise ship terminal and the waterfront adjacent to it to enhance the passenger experience. We are proud that our homeported lines will be returning for yet another season.”

The cruise industry is very important to the economy of San Diego. An economic impact analysis commissioned by the Port in 2015 found that each homeported cruise generated an average of $2 million in economic impact to the region. The Port continues to make upgrades to its cruise facilities and areas adjacent to where passengers embark and disembark. At the end of October 2017, the Port will complete the installation of an escalator at the B Street Cruise Ship Terminal. The escalator will be located on the pier’s north passenger boarding bridge making embarking and disembarking a convenient and pleasant experience for guests.

As a treasured destination, the Port provides unique opportunities to captivate visitors and ensure everyone is welcomed, connected and inspired by the waterfront. An example of this is the enhancements the Port has made to the North Embarcadero area, adjacent to the cruise terminal facilities. New amenities, including a Visitor Information Center, a walk-up café, public gardens, new seating areas and public art have also been added over the last few years.

Across the street from the cruise terminals, the new 400-room Marriott Residence Inn/Springhill Suites opened in 2016 and a 400-room InterContinental Hotel is under construction. Both of these hotels are fronted by Lane Field Park, a unique public amenity that features a baseball diamond design and honors the history of the original Pacific Coast League Padres, who played baseball in that area from 1936-1957.