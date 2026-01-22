Experts Discuss Maritime Security Risks

This week’s maritime security report from Palaemon Maritime starts by saying: “Hello Shipmate, this week saw a sharp escalation in maritime security incidents across Europe, the Americas and Southeast Asia.”

Key developments include:

• Ballistic missile attack on Chornomorsk Port, Ukraine, causing container damage and an oil spill

• Greek-managed oil tankers hit by drone strikes near the CPC terminal off Novorossiysk

• A Panama-flagged vessel struck by a Russian UAV, injuring one crew member

• A cargo vessel sunk in the Caspian Sea, all 14 crew rescued

• Americas – U.S. forces seized a Guyana-flagged tanker near Venezuela as part of ongoing shadow-fleet enforcement

• Armed robbers boarded a bulk carrier, stealing engine spare parts

• A second attempt targeted a barge under tow in the eastbound TSS lane.

The maritime security environment is evolving, and the January issue of Maritime Reporter magazine features a look at the flexibility of OCIMF’s new SIRE 2.0 Focused Inspection Campaign by Dave Cudbertson, OCIMF Programs Director. Cudbertson focuses on its ability to help the industry keep pace by strengthening vessel hardening processes, equipment and procedures to protect seafarers.

The latest Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast also focuses on maritime security. Seequent, the Bentley Subsurface Company, helps organizations understand what’s happening under the seabed, helping to identify and mitigate risks such as unexploded ordinance (UXO). Matt Grove – EMEA Regional Segment Manager – Offshore, and Becky Bodger – EMEA Customer Solutions Team Lead, discuss the array of tools available to get the job done.



