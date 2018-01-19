Marine Link
Saturday, January 20, 2018

Tug Explosion Kills Three in Kentucky

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 19, 2018

A tug boat explosion has left three people dead and numerous others injured on the Tennessee River in Calvert City, Ky.

Authorities said the tug was undergoing repair in drydock when an explosion occurred inside the vessel around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Three were pronounced dead at the scene and numerous others were transported for injuries that range from non-life threatening to life-threatening.

Kentucky State Police said an investigation is ongoing, although there is no early indication of foul play being involved in the explosion.

The U. S. Coast Guard is on scene, along with state and local responders.

