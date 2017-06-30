APL Rolls out Aloha Express Service

APL has unveiled Aloha Express (AEX) service, a new fortnightly service that directly connects Central China, Korea, Japan to Hawaii. Designed with the best transit time in the industry, the AEX service promises cargo delivery from Shanghai (China), Busan (Korea) and Yokohama (Japan) to Honolulu (Hawaii) in just 19, 15 and 12 days respectively.

“The AEX service introduces a new sea route in our portfolio to directly serve Asia and Hawaii. Instead of routing via the U.S. mainland, shippers with Hawaiian-bound cargo will find a faster shipping alternative in the AEX service. To optimally coincide with market activities in the U.S. state, shipments on board the AEX service are scheduled for Sunday arrival in Hawaii for early week cargo availability,” said Jesper Stenbak, APL Senior Vice President of Trans-Pacific Trade.

Demonstrating APL’s commitment to serve and grow in the market, a fully APL-owned and staffed office with local expertise has been set up in Honolulu. In addition, a 990 TEU APL-operated vessel, the APL Aloha, will be fully dedicated to serve the AEX service.

Including the APL Aloha, three APL-operated vessels will be deployed for the service to offer a full array of solutions and equipment including 45-feet containers.

The AEX service will serve the ports of Shanghai, Busan, Yokohama and Honolulu. From the Asian ports where the AEX service is calling, shippers can expect to benefit from extended connectivity to markets such as Hong Kong, South China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East amongst others via APL’s extensive global network.

The AEX service will commence sailing from Shanghai on 25 July 2017 and arrive in Honolulu on 13 August 2017.

Including the AEX service, APL will be offering a total of 23 services in the Trans-Pacific trade. Of these, APL offers 18 services as part of the OCEAN ALLIANCE and 5 services outside the alliance. Also serving two of the Northern Mariana Islands, a commonwealth of the United States in the western Pacific Ocean, APL offers the Guam Saipan Express (GSX) service that calls the ports of Busan, Yokohama, Guam and Saipan every week.

Jesper elaborated, “The AEX service further diversifies APL’s extensive market coverage in the Trans-Pacific trade. Currently, APL sees 14 services making 104 calls at 35 ports between the key markets across Asia and North America West Coast; as well as 8 services making 79 calls at 36 ports between Asia and North America East Coast each week.”