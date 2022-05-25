Extended E-Flexer RoPax Delivered to Stena Line

On May 24, Stena RoRo delivered Stena Estelle, the first of two ordered extended E-Flexer ferries to Stena Line. The vessel will operate on the Karlskrona – Gdynia line.

In total, Stena Line will be operating five E-Flexer vessels, with two of them being the extended version. The fourth in the order has now been delivered. Compared to the basic design, the ferry has been extended by 36 meters. With the extension, the ferry is 240 meters long and has an increased capacity of 50% more cabins, 30% more passengers and 15% more cargo. Loading and unloading are streamlined with a drive-through configuration for both car decks.

Stena RoRo currently has 12 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels. All are being built at the CMI Jingling Shipyard in Weihai, China. The ferry now delivered to Stena Line constitutes the seventh E-Flexer delivery.

The E-Flexer series is based on a basic concept entailing a larger configuration than with today's standard RoPax-type ferries. Each ship is tailored to customers' needs, both commercially and technically, including optimized design of the hull, propellers and rudders.

“The Stena Estelle is the largest E-Flexer vessel to date that we have designed and built in the 12-ship series and, with its large capacity, it reduces total CO2 emissions per unit transported,” said Per Westling, managing director for Stena RoRo.