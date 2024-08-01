Marine Link
Eying US Growth, Echandia to Produce Marine Batteries in Washington State

August 1, 2024

Fredrik Hellström, CEO of Echandia Marine AB (Photo: Echandia)

Sweden-based marine batteries manufacturer Echandia announced it will open a production facility in Washington State in response to quickly-growing demand for maritime electrification products in the United States.

Designed and certified for maritime use, Echandia's lithium-ion based battery systems are currently in use aboard tugs and ferries as commercial vessel owners and operators increasingly turn to hybrid and full electric vessels to reduce emissions.

“The U.S. market holds immense strategic importance for us, and this represents a pivotal step in our rapid expansion” said Fredrik Hellström, CEO of Echandia Marine AB. “We look forward to being part of the thriving Washington business community for many years to come.”

With its sights set on North American growth, the company cited Washington's favorable business environment and proximity to key customers as key drivers behind its decision to open the faciality.

“Washington is leading the world's high-tech revolution, putting people to work on solutions that will change the world for the better," said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. "And Echandia will continue that right here in Marysville, putting brilliant Washingtonians to work and accelerating the decarbonization of maritime transport."

Echandia said it will begin the hiring process for several important positions within a few weeks.

