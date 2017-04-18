Marine Link
Hydrex to Expand Antwerp Facility

April 18, 2017

Antwerp Port Authority has supported Hydrex Underwater Technologies’ plan to expand (Photo: Hydrex)

Antwerp Port Authority has supported Hydrex Underwater Technologies’ plan to expand its existing 5000m² site on Asiadok on the River Scheldt with new workshops and offices. 

As part of its expansion, the result of organic growth over the past two years, Hydrex has also refurbished its dive support workboats and increased its manpower by 25 percent to strengthen its diver-technician capability.

Hydrex Chairman Boud Van Rompay said, “The new facility together with our recent recruitment drive is consequent of market demand for swift and cost-effective underwater hull and running gear care.

“Our range of services require an experienced work force not only qualified to carry out often complex underwater repairs, but also to manage the projects from start to finish, design and develop new tools and facilitate class approvals. The new facilities will ultimately provide an enhanced, optimized service for our customers.”

The refurbished facility incorporates a diver training center with three diving tanks and a workshop for constructing equipment, tools or replacement items for underwater repairs. A new storage warehouse has also been added.

“Asiadok is the ideal location for the rapid deployment of our dive teams and workboats, said Hydrex Production Executive Dave Bleyenberg. “With direct access to the Scheldt and beyond, we can swiftly carry out emergency ship repairs in Belgium, the Netherlands and France from fully equipped dive support vessels that can be mobilized at moment’s notice.”

The Antwerp Port Authority also extended the space available to Hydrex and closed off the approach road to the dock to traffic.

