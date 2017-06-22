Corvus Secures $4.9 Mln Credit Facility

Related News

Harvey Gulf Charters Harvey Deep-Sea Through 2018

Harvey Gulf International Marine has announced that it has secured a charter extension for the MPSV Harvey Deep-Sea through December 31, 2018.

Marine News Boat of the Month: June 2017

The Elastec Inlander river utility boat (RUB) is a unique concept. But, Elastec already manufactures many other response…

Alfa Laval: New Test Facilities, New Technologies

Heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technology specialist, Alfa Laval, has expanded its Test & Training Center in Aalborg…

BOURBON, Kongsberg Partner on Digitalization

BOURBON and Kongsberg Maritime will execute joint projects under a new partnership agreement to develop new ways of efficient operations in the offshore services industry…

Future USS Gerald R. Ford Underway for Acceptance Trials

The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departed Naval Station Norfolk for its second set of sea trials, known as acceptance trials (AT) May 24.

Polarcus Amani Delivered to Sovcomflot

A 5.5 year bareboat charter agreement between Polarcus Limited Norwegian subsidiary Polarcus Amani AS and SCF GEO AS (Sovcomflot) has been signed…

Hamburg Süd Ugrades for Pharmaceutical Reefer Market

The transportation of pharmaceutical products in reefer equipment is subject to the particularly strict guidelines of the…

SBM Offshore Awarded Liza FPSO Contract

SBM Offshore said it has secured contracts from ExxonMobil to construct, install, lease and operate a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for…