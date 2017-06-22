Corvus Secures $4.9 Mln Credit Facility
The financing will allow Corvus to fulfill various export contracts, primarily for hybrid ferries in Europe, EDC said.
“The electrification of the maritime industry in Europe is accelerating and the award-winning Orca ESS from Corvus Energy is facilitating that transition,” said Andrew Morden, President and CEO of Corvus Energy. “This credit facility will allow Corvus to aggressively ramp up production to meet the growing demand for our technology which now leads the industry in project wins.”