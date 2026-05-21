EnerMech Teams Up with Optilift for Smart Offshore Crane Ops

Energy services firm EnerMech has signed a multi-year global collaboration agreement with Norway-based technology company Optilift to expand technology-enabled crane and lifting operations across the offshore energy sector.

The agreement combines Optilift’s digital lifting technologies and smart sensor systems with EnerMech’s global lifting services and offshore support network spanning 26 locations worldwide.

The partnership will allow EnerMech to offer technology-enhanced crane and cargo handling services across offshore and onshore energy projects, including installation, commissioning, servicing and maintenance.

Among the technologies included in the collaboration are Optilift’s offshore Motion Reporter system, which measures relative vessel movement to reduce weather-related operational constraints, a People Detector safety system designed to alert crane operators to nearby personnel, and a Boom Tip Indicator aimed at improving load control during cargo handling operations.

EnerMech said the collaboration strengthens its Lifting Solutions division, which provides crane operations, crane management, overhaul, engineering and spare parts services across the energy industry.

“Across the globe, we are seeing increased demand for lifting solutions enhanced by technologies that are safe and align with operational plans.

“By combining Optilift’s state of the art technology with our on the ground expertise in each of these geographies, we are able to provide our customers with a unique structured service that ensures a high-quality and consistent experience, no matter where they are in the world,” said Dan Collins, Senior Vice President – Lifting Solutions at EnerMech.

“Optilift was built on a simple idea: that any crane can be made safer and more productive by adding intelligence without rebuilding the crane. Through our Lifting Support product family, operators take a measured step toward safer, more efficient lifting today, on their existing fleet,” added Camilla B. Nylund, Optilift Managing Director.