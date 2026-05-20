Lincoln Electric Debuts Aluminum MIG Welding System

Lincoln Electric introduced the AlumaFab aluminum MIG welding system, a purpose-built solution designed to simplify and optimize high-volume aluminum welding. Developed through a partnership with MK Products, the AlumaFab system combines wire feeding with proven power source and waveform technology, designed to provide smooth, consistent wire delivery and superior arc control.

The AlumaFab system is designed to make aluminum welding easy by providing a stable, forgiving arc and a consistent, user-friendly experience. This combination of benefits enables operators of any skill level to weld with confidence day after day.

"AlumaFab represents the next step in simplifying aluminum welding for high-volume applications," said Kristina Yamaguchi, Product Manager for Industrial Equipment at Lincoln Electric. "By combining our proven power source technology with MK Products’ wire feeding expertise, this system delivers consistent performance and unmatched reliability."

The AlumaFab system is available in two packages—air-cooled and water-cooled—and is compatible with four MK Products® Python® MIG guns (15-foot and 25-foot, air- and water-cooled), sold separately.

The system includes: