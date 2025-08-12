Fairbanks Morse Defense Awarded U.S. Coast Guard Valve Contract

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has secured a contract from Birdon to supply key fluid control components for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) program. The company will deliver motor-operated valves for the first two vessels.

The WCC program is a major modernization effort to replace the Coast Guard’s decades-old fleet of inland buoy and construction tenders. These vessels are responsible for maintaining more than 28,000 aids to navigation across 12,000 miles of inland waterways, which are critical routes for the transport of over 630 million tons of cargo annually. Beyond navigation, the cutters also support search and rescue, environmental protection, marine safety, and port security.

The new fleet will have up to 30 vessels consisting of three variants: River Buoy Tenders (WLRs), Inland Construction Tenders (WLICs), and Inland Buoy Tenders (WLIs). Birdon was awarded a contract in 2022 to design and build 16 WLRs and 11 WLICs, and construction on the first vessel is underway at Birdon’s shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

Acquired by Fairbanks Morse Defense in 2021, Hunt Valve, together with its divisions, Hunt Valve Actuator, Montreal Bronze, and Pima Valve, LLC, is a trusted provider of advanced fluid power engineering solutions for U.S. and Canadian maritime defense forces.



