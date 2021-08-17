Fairbanks Morse Ships USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Engines

Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME), a division of Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), shipped two 16-cylinder Fairbanks Morse engines to Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wis., for the USS Cleveland (LCS 31), the 16th ship of the U.S. Navy's Freedom-class LCS variant.

FME was awarded a contract in 2019 to build and deliver Main Propulsion Diesel Engines (MPDE's) for the vessel.

FME has provided power and propulsion services to the U.S. Navy for more than 70 years and powers more than 80% of the Navy's ships with medium-speed applications.