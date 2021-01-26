Fairbanks Morse Wins USCG Engine Service Contract

Engines manufacturer Fairbanks Morse said it has been awarded a six-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). The agreement, worth approximately $53 million, enables Fairbanks Morse to maximize and improve engine lifecycle support for the USCG’s 270-foot WMEC Famous Class Cutters.

As part of the USCG 270-foot WMEC Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), Fairbanks Morse was awarded this contract to provide services, personnel, facilities, expertise, technological information, special tools, supplies and incidental materials necessary to ensure the longevity of the fleet’s 18-cylinder FM 251F engines. The contract also includes delivery and installation of new engines, spare parts and nonrecurring engineering work.

U.S.-based Fairbanks Morse has provided diesel engines for marine propulsion and ship service systems to the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy for more than 70 years, and its engines are currently installed on approximately 80% of U.S. Navy ships with a medium speed power application.