Darwin Farewells Namesake City

HMAS Darwin has completed her final port visit to Darwin, farewelling the city by exercising the right to Freedom of Entry and showcasing her capability to thousands of locals.

The six-day port visit included a ceremonial gun salute on arrival, the Freedom of Entry parade, an open day and various public performances by the Royal Australian Navy Band.

Commanding Officer Darwin, Commander Phillip Henry, said the ship’s company were overwhelmed and deeply grateful to the community for the support they had received.

“We are very proud to sail Darwin and we do so with respect for the officers and sailors who have served in this vessel before us,” Commander Henry said.

“The support we saw from the Darwin community is a reminder to all of us why we work so hard to serve this country.

“The pride we saw in the people who came to see us is a reflection of the service and sacrifice made by all those who have served in this great ship over her 33-year career.

“Although we may decommission the namesake, Navy will always have a strong connection with Darwin.

“Darwin is the Navy’s busiest port in terms of ship movements and will always be a friendly home for our fleet units operating across northern Australia.”

Darwin sailed more than a million nautical miles, or more than 42 times around the globe, served in East Timor, the Solomon Islands, in the Middle East region and on various border security operations.

Darwin is returning to Sydney where she will decommission in December.