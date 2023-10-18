Fast Lines Belgium Orders Two Combi Freighters from Damen

Damen Shipyards announced it has signed a contract with Belgian shipping company Fast Lines Belgium for the delivery of two Damen Combi Freighter 3850 (CF 3850).

“These will be our first newbuild vessels, and we are confident that the Damen CF 3850 vessels will fit like a glove in the Fast Lines Belgium’s business,” said managing director Catrien Scheers. “Not only are they economical and efficient, our customers will also be able to see for themselves just how low their fuel consumption and therefore their emissions are. This will give us a valuable commercial advantage.”

Alongside a new hull design and an efficient and economic main engine, the vessels will be fitted with Daman’s Triton Remote monitoring system, delivering real-time information on fuel consumption and carbon emissions to the shore-side team as well as the ships’ crew, the builder said.

According to Damen, the CF 3850 has the lowest EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) in the short sea cargo vessel market.

Luc Joos, Sales Manager Belgium at Damen Shipyards, said, “[Fast Lines Belgium] reviewed all the options available to them in detail before opting for the CF 3850. We are confident that their new vessels will deliver the performance that they and their customers seek.”