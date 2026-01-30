Fatina Brave Named Vice President of Infrastructure and Sustainability at Ingalls Shipbuilding

HII announced that Fatina Brave has been appointed vice president of infrastructure and sustainability at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division. Brave succeeds Eric Crooker, who has transitioned into the role of vice president of program management at Ingalls, succeeding George Nungesser who is retiring at the beginning of February after 37 years of service to the company.

Brave will oversee all environmental, health, safety, security, facilities and maintenance operations at Ingalls. She will be responsible for enhancing operational efficiency, fostering shipbuilder well-being, and spearheading the adoption of new technologies and equipment within the shipyard. Brave will report to Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette.

"Fatina brings a unique combination of experiences to this role, from her distinguished service in the U.S. Air Force to her 15 years of leadership in human resources at Ingalls,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette said. “Her commitment to developing talent and driving organizational growth underscores a career built on service, making her ideally suited to succeed Eric and further the infrastructure and operational strategies at Ingalls.”

Since joining HII in 2011, Brave has held roles of increasing responsibility across the human resources and administration organization, most recently serving as director of talent acquisition and workforce development.