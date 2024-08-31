Feasibility of Remote Pilotage Under International Review

The International Maritime Pilots’ Association (IMPA), which represents over 50 member countries, is partnering with the Canadian National Centre of Expertise on Maritime Pilotage (NCEMP) and the Canadian Coast Guard to evaluate the feasibility of remote pilotage.

The work aims to provide authoritative insights into the current and potential use of remote pilotage on conventional ships and those that might be navigated remotely or by software with autonomy in the future.

The project will study pilotage as a socio-technical system and the impact of any new protocols on risk, cost-effectiveness and social acceptance.

The project will consider the findings of previous shore-based pilotage projects and seek to validate the insights delivered by the project with trials of technology and protocols on conventionally navigated ships, principally in Canada.

IMPA considers it critically important that any concept that could impact compulsory pilotage practices and systems, including remote pilotage, be carefully examined and assessed. Captain Simon Pelletier, President of IMPA, says, “The number and variety of people talking about remote navigation and pilotage makes it necessary for IMPA to conduct a rigorous, objective analysis to help pilots’ organizations, competent authorities, and industry make informed decisions. Providing authoritative, evidence-based guidance to support objective decision-making in maritime pilotage is key to ensuring the continued safety of marine navigation. It is part of the reason IMPA exists.”



