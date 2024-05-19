Ferry and Cruise Passenger Numbers Increase in Denmark

Last year there was a 0.5% increase in the overall number of passengers on ferry routes within and abroad from Denmark, reports the Danish Shipowners organization, Danske Rederier. The growth was particularly high on foreign routes (1.9%), including to Germany and Sweden. In contrast, there were 1.8% fewer passengers on domestic routes than the year before.

Also in 2023, more cruise passengers disembarked in Denmark than ever before.

"2023 was a really good year for our ferries in relation to the number of passengers. We haven't had a better high season in the past several years. We continue to invest in the future's new, greener ferries and the necessary infrastructure, so that we ensure even greater capacity and an even better experience for our customers," says Michael Guldmann Petersen, CEO of Scandlines.

"It is great to see that the progress in the number of passengers continues on top of the difficult Corona years. Several ferry companies have had a really good 2023 on the passenger front. In these years, large investments are being made in more climate-friendly ferries, so the ferry will in the future be even more of a good, climate-friendly choice," says Jacob K. Clasen, deputy CEO. director of Danske Rederier.



