Ferry Shipping Execs Call for Broader Shore Power Funding

Ferry shipping executives have called for broader shore power funding at Interferry’s European Shipping Summit Seminar.

Access to onshore power supply for ferries and ships is crucial for the further development and implementation of sustainable battery-based propulsion, and ultimately the decarbonization of the maritime sector.

Shipping executives at the European Shipping Summit's side seminar, 'Shore Power offers promising carbon cuts – are we on track?', called for an expansion of funding for shore power infrastructure. The seminar, co-hosted by Interferry and CLIA, took place on March 19 in Brussels.

The panel discussion, moderated by Claes Berglund of Stena AB, featured Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General of ESPO, Inesa Ulichina, Sustainable Shipping Officer at Transport & Environment and Jørgen Bjerre of the European Commission. The event drew policy makers and regulatory stakeholders from the European Parliament and Commission, alongside ferry and shipping executives.

Executives stressed that current funding models often focused solely on the Onshore Power Supply (OPS) connection at berth, underplaying the importance for ferries to be able to charge their onboard batteries for electric drive on their crossings. They argued for a shift in focus.

This includes funding for the entire energy supply chain from the power plant to the port, including investment in the port's electrical grid and overall energy infrastructure.