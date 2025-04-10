Fincantieri, Accenture Launch JV for Cruise, Defense and Ports Digitalization

Fincantieri and Accenture have signed an agreement to establish Fincantieri Ingenium, a new joint venture created to accelerate digital transformation across the cruise, defense, and port infrastructure sectors.

The company will be owned 70% by Fincantieri NexTech – a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group – and 30% by Accenture.

The initiative stems from a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in July 2024 and combines Fincantieri’s technological expertise in the naval sector with Accenture’s advanced digital capabilities and digital engineering and manufacturing expertise. The project is subject to customary regulatory clearances.

Fincantieri Ingenium is expected to play a key role in enhancing the offering of digital services and systems based on recent advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence by optimizing the entire value chain through data utilization and process transformation.

The joint venture will integrate Accenture’s extensive experience in digital platforms, AI, connectivity and IoT, cybersecurity, and service design with Fincantieri’s technological know-how in the naval and defense industries.

Among the first strategic initiatives of the new company is the development of Navis Sapiens, a digital ecosystem designed for next-generation ships and the upgrade of existing fleets. The project spans three key dimensions - the creation of a portfolio of application services to optimize operational efficiency and lifecycle management for ships and onshore infrastructure, the development of a digital platform enabling these applications and advanced AI-driven functionalities, with a strong focus on cybersecurity, and a marketplace to facilitate the exchange of solutions - including those from third parties.

The first ship equipped with Navis Sapiens is expected to enter service by the end of 2025.

In synergy with Navis Sapiens, the joint venture also plans to enhance real-time data exchange and connectivity between ships and onshore ecosystems - including ports and shipyards - through a sea-to-shore interoperability solution to increase cross-functional process efficiency.

This project will help improve the competitiveness of Italian ports by optimizing performance across the entire maritime and land-based value chain.