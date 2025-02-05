Fincantieri Bags Multi-Billion Dollar Cruise Ships Order from Norwegian Operator

Fincantieri and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCL) have signed a multi-billion dollar agreement for the construction of four new cruise ships.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 226,000 tons, the new units will be the largest ever built for NCL.

The ships will be built at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard, with the first unit to be delivered in 2030 and the others to follow in 2032, 2034, and 2036.

Fincantieri deemed the contract ‘very important’, which means its value exceeds $2 billion. According to media reports citing sources close to the matter, the value of the contract is over $9 billion.

The firm order follows the letter of intent the companies signed in April 2024.

With over 5,100 berths, the ships will be able to accommodate over 8,300 people, including crew.

The ships will also include sustainability features, Fincantieri said.

Fincantieri has already built two ships for the NCL brand, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, while Norwegian Aqua, the first unit of the Prima Plus class, will be delivered in the coming months.

In addition, three other units are in various stages of design and construction.