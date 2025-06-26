Fincantieri Books Order from Italian Navy for Two Combat Ships

Fincantieri has strengthened its strategic role in the Italian Navy's fleet renewal program with a new contract for the construction of two PPA- Multipurpose Combat Ships, set to replace the vessels previously earmarked for the Indonesian Navy.

The contract extension, originally launched under the most recent Naval Act, is managed by OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement) within the Temporary Business Grouping (RTI) formed by Fincantieri, as lead contractor, and Leonardo, as partner.

For Fincantieri, the value of the contract for the two new units is approximately $812 million (€700 million), which includes works already carried out on the previous units now destined for Indonesia.

The two new PPA-Multipurpose Combat Ships will be delivered in the Light Plus configuration at Fincantieri’s Integrated Shipyard in Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and 2030, respectively.

“The new units bolster the national supply chain, ensuring production continuity and employment stability, while also strengthening Italy’s role as a central player in the global defense geopolitical landscape, where shipbuilding is increasingly a key element of influence and international cooperation,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.